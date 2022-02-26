Emergency services rushed to Parkhurst Road, Newport, at 10.45pm on Thursday.

Police were called to a serious collision between a white Range Rover and a pedestrian.

Parkhurst Road, Newport. Picture: Google Maps

The pedestrian, a 61-year-old man from Ventnor, was taken to St Mary’s Hospital in a critical condition but later passed away as a result of his injuries.

His next of kin have been informed.

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

Police Sergeant Steven Phillips, said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen either a white Range Rover or a man walking along Parkhurst Road at time of the incident. Likewise, we would like to appeal for anyone that may have dash cam footage from that area to come forward.

‘Any information you may have, no matter how small or insignificant you believe it to be, could really help aid our investigation.’

Anyone with information is asked to call on 101, quoting 44220077425 or Operation Unify.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.

