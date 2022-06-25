The theft happened at about 1.40pm on Thursday, after the 74-year-old victim had been to a bank to withdraw the cash to pay a bill.

When the woman was between Union Street and Cross Street in Aldershot town centre she was approached by two women who indicated they were deaf and appeared to be working for a charity.

A 74-year-old woman had £4,000 stolen from her after getting cash out to pay a bill

A police spokeswoman said: ‘They pressured the woman into donating money and began hugging and kissing her.

‘The women took the envelope of cash from the victim’s handbag and ran off in the direction of Union Street.’

Police have issued a description of the two women who fled.

The first is white, in her late 20s or early 30s, about 5ft 1in, of medium build, with black hair that was possibly tied back. She may have worn a matching light blue tracksuit.

The second is white, in her early 20s, also about 5ft 1in and of medium build, with black hair that was possibly tied back. She wore a white top.

PC Samuel East, said: ‘This was a despicable incident where the two offenders have deliberately targeted this woman and have stolen a considerable amount of money from her.

‘I am really keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of this incident. Did you see the two women in the area before or after the incident? Did they approach you? Or did you see them running off?’