Adorable Border Collie dog saved from train tracks by police at Hamble Railway Station
The Border Collie was spotted in a dangerous position at Hamble Railway Station on Friday (September 6). Police said Max had made a great escape from his owner and ended up stuck on the railway line, trapped by a barbed wire fence.
“Max had made the great escape, and subsequently went on an adventure along the train tracks,” police added. “Officers arrived at the train station and began the strenuous trek across a muddy woodland path and heavy rain to try and ascertain the escapee’s location. Sure enough, officers located the owner and Max.
“A rusty barbwire topped fence prevented Max from getting clear of the danger. With trains thundering past and the rain failing we made a Collie size hole in the fence. Max then made the leap of faith through the fence back into his owner’s arms, and reunited with his favourite squeaky ball.”
Officers took Max and his owner back to their car. Hampshire police officers, alongside British Transport Police, were involved in the rescue.