Portsmouth Guildhall protests: Unity Rally and anti-illegal immigration protestors gather as heated exchanges ensue

By Joseph Williams
Published 8th Sep 2024, 11:09 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2024, 11:47 BST
An anti-racism unity rally in Portsmouth has seen groups from two different ideologies confront one another in angry scenes.

A Unity Rally in Portsmouth’s Guildhall Square saw anti-fascism protestors facing off with anti-illegal immigration protestors on Saturday, September 7.

The protest was peaceful with around 350 anti-racism protestors gathering on the Guildhall steps throughout the morning to hear speeches from community leaders and Jon Woods, Chair of Portsmouth Trade Union Council.

However, a group of around 15 Antifa members dressed all in black and wearing scarves over their faces were in heated conversation with anti-illegal immigration protestors, who set themselves up on the civic offices side of the square.

Police have confirmed that there were no issues at the protest and no arrests were made, however, two people were issued with Section 35 dispersal notices.

Simon Magorian, of Stand Up To Racism who arranged the event, said: “There hasn’t been any violence just a frank exchange of views, if you would like to call it that. There is a group of Antifa here which is about 15 people and are a small part of a broad group of about 350 people who turned up on our side.

"We have had various community leaders here which have given speeches, including the leader of the council, as well as trade union representatives. We are a diverse group, very multi-cultural, multi-racial and multi-faith.”

Anti-immigration protestors held up banners and flags with messages such as ‘stop illegal immigration’ and ‘British homes for British people’ as they criticised the impact that immigration has had on services in the UK.

Police try to subdue any tension between the two groups.

Police try to subdue any tension between the two groups.

Members of Antifa joined the unity rally with a number of them covering their faces in scarves.

Members of Antifa joined the unity rally with a number of them covering their faces in scarves.

A group of anti-fascists had heated exchanges with anti illegal immigration protestors.

A group of anti-fascists had heated exchanges with anti illegal immigration protestors.

A rally was held in Guildhall Square on Saturday by both anti illegal immigration protesters and Stand Up To Racism.

A rally was held in Guildhall Square on Saturday by both anti illegal immigration protesters and Stand Up To Racism.

