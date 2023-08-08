Cameron Hamilton, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene after the altercation in The Square in the Dorset seaside resort which happened at just before 1.30am on Saturday.

Thomas Betteridge, of Southsea, in Portsmouth, Hampshire, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dorset Police have also charged 18-year-old Lennie Hansen, of Waterlooville, with assisting an offender and possession of a bladed article and both defendants are set to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court later.

Cameron Hamilton. Pic Dorset Police

Two other 18-year-olds who were arrested – one from Poole and the other from Bournemouth – were released without charge in relation to the death.

Detective Inspector Neil Third said: “This has been the subject of a fast-moving and thorough investigation and we have consulted with the Crown Prosecution Service, which has authorised the charges.

“Cameron’s family has been updated with this development and officers continue to support them at this difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This case will now be the subject of active court proceedings and it would be inappropriate for us to comment any further at this time as it is vital that the justice system is allowed to follow its course.

“It is important to also stress that there should be no further commentary or sharing of information online or on social media that could potentially prejudice these proceedings.”

The family of Mr Hamilton, who was from Bournemouth, said in a tribute released through police: “Cam is loved so much by his whole family, we ask that our privacy is respected at this devastating time. We have not lost our beautiful boy, he has been taken.

“We don’t want this to be what Cam is remembered for, we want him to be remembered for the funny, kind and wonderful person he is and always will be.