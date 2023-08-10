Cameron Hamilton, 18, of Bournemouth, was pronounced dead at the scene after the altercation in The Square in the Dorset seaside resort. The incident happened just before 1.30am on Saturday (August 5).

Thomas Betteridge, of Southsea, spokes only to confirm his name when he appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court to face charges of murder and possession of a bladed article today. He appeared alongside 18-year-old Lennie Hansen, of Waterlooville, who is charged with assisting an offender and possession of a bladed article.

Cameron Hamilton. Pic Dorset Police

Kerry Maylin, prosecuting, told the court that Mr Hamilton suffered three wounds, with the suspected fatal wound to the “muscle around the heart” and the other two wounds to the face and left flank. Judge William Mousley KC adjourned the case for a plea hearing to be held on September 28, with the trial to start on January 29, 2024.

He told the defendants: “You will both be in court on the 28th of September; in the meantime you will be both remanded in custody.” The family of Mr Hamilton said in a tribute released through Dorset Police: “Cam is loved so much by his whole family.