Dog bites child in Gosport street as police carry out investigation

Police are investigating a dog biting a child in Gosport.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Jun 2023, 15:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 15:22 BST

The incident happened in Franklin Road on Saturday before police attended the owner’s house and took the animal to kennels.

READ NOW: M27 crash

A post on Gosport police’s Facebook page today said: ‘UPDATE: On Saturday, there was an incident involving a dog bite on a child in the area of Franklin Road, Gosport. We're aware of concerns shared on social media regarding this incident, so we wanted to bring you all a quick update.

Police probe. PIC: PA
Police probe. PIC: PA
‘Yesterday, officers attended the owner's address and the dog was disclaimed and has since been transported to kennels.’

Hampshire police have been contacted for more information.

