The incident happened in Franklin Road on Saturday before police attended the owner’s house and took the animal to kennels.

A post on Gosport police’s Facebook page today said: ‘UPDATE: On Saturday, there was an incident involving a dog bite on a child in the area of Franklin Road, Gosport. We're aware of concerns shared on social media regarding this incident, so we wanted to bring you all a quick update.

Police probe. PIC: PA

‘Yesterday, officers attended the owner's address and the dog was disclaimed and has since been transported to kennels.’

Hampshire police have been contacted for more information.

