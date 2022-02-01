Boy, 14, taken to hospital after being attacked at a bus stop in Hampshire

The 14-year-old suffered serious injuries to his left leg after the incident which happened at a bus stop in Windermere Avenue, Milbrook at around 8.45pm on Sunday.

He was assaulted by a man and two boys, police have said.

The victim was taken to hospital after emergency services attended the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Windermere Avenue, Milbrook. Picture: Google Maps

A 14-year-old boy from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and was bailed with conditions until February 28 while enquiries continue.

A 33-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and was bailed with conditions until February 27 while enquiries continue.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate those involved in the incident.

Did you see what happened? Do you have dash cam, CCTV or ring doorbell footage of the moments before the incident?

Please contact police on 101 or report online, quoting 44220041208.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron