Boy, 15, dies after being hit by car as woman arrested for drug-driving

A 15-year-old boy involved in a serious collision at the weekend has now died from his injuries.

A woman was arrested

At around 6pm on Saturday (21 December) a silver Ford Fiesta struck a pedestrian on New Street, Andover, near to ATS Tyres.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries and has now sadly passed away. His family are being supported by specialist officers as detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit continue to investigate the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “As part of our enquiries the driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old woman from Andover, has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs. She has been released from police custody but remains under investigation pending further enquiries.

“We are still appealing for any witnesses to please come forward and speak to police. Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you were driving through the area and may have dash cam footage which captured something?

“Anyone with footage or information is asked to please make contact with us. You can call us on 101 quoting the reference 44240554969. Alternatively, you can submit information via our website at How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.”