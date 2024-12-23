Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two “loud” Portsmouth fans were handed football banning orders after trouble flared at an away game.

Robbie Moret, 36, and Matthew Benneyworth, 64, appeared in court for offences committed at a match between Wycombe Wanderers and Pompey at Adams Park on 29 March this year.

A police spokesperson said: “Moret and Benneyworth were away fans sitting in the hospitality area and were both loudly supporting Portsmouth FC, so Wycombe Wanderers staff asked them to relocate to the away end.

“Moret and Benneyworth have refused to move, before Benneyworth assaulted three stewards whilst being ejected. Moret was also ejected and was later found in possession of cocaine before he racially abused a police officer.”

Both were charged by postal requisition on 26 September this year. Moret, of Botley Drive, Havant, was given a four-year football banning order during a hearing at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court.

Moret pleaded guilty to one count each of possession of a controlled drug of class A, namely cocaine, and racially aggravated public order in a hearing at the same court.

Moret was also ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work, undergo 120 days of alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement, pay £250 compensation, £85 court costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

Benneyworth, of Nutwick Road, Havant, was given a three-year football banning order after he pleaded guilty to three counts of assault by beating. Benneyworth was also sentenced to three months’ imprisonment, suspended for a year and six months, must undergo 260 hours of unpaid work, pay compensation to three victims totalling £600, pay £85 court costs and a £154 victim surcharge.

Dedicated football officer PC Jon Evans said: “I welcome the court’s sentencing and imposing of Football Banning Orders on Benneyworth and Moret.

“Benneyworth assaulted three members of Wycombe Wanderers’ security staff who were there to make sure the match was a safe event for all. They should not be expected to be assaulted in the course of their duties.

“Moret racially abused one of our officers after being arrested. Racism is still sadly an issue at some football matches.

“We will never tolerate hate crime in the Thames Valley, and these sentences demonstrates that police will deal robustly with those who offences at football matches.

“The Football Banning Orders will prevent Benneyworth and Moret attending any regulated football matches in the country, travel to the away town or city where Portsmouth or England are playing and they will have to surrender their passport at a police station when England play away”.

Portsmouth won the game 3-1.