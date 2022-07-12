Police report a large group of young people were involved in an altercation.

The 15-year-old victim was attacked with the medical implement during the fight.

Police are appealing for more information about the altercation. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

This happened outside the George Pub, in Fordingbridge’s High Street, at roughly 3.50pm on Saturday.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘During the altercation, it is reported that a 15-year-old boy was assaulted after being punched in the face and struck with a crutch. This had spilled out onto the road causing traffic to stop.

‘This resulted in him suffering injuries to his face and back.

‘The group then quickly dissipated from the area, fleeing the scene.’

Police are appealing for information from anyone who witnessed what happened, filmed it on their phone, or who have dash-cam or head-cam footage of the incident.

People are advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44220274773.