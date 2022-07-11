Officers have confirmed that the dog is well following the rescue, which took place earlier today.

In a Facebook post, Havant police said: ‘We are aware of a number of posts regarding a dog being left in a van today on Middle Park Way, we would like to reassure you that we forced entry into the vehicle and have rescued the dog who is doing ok.

‘This will be investigated further by our officers.’

Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

In a response to a comment, the police also said that the dog has not been returned to its owner.

RSPCA advises pet owners to never leave dogs alone in a car on a warm day as it is dangerous for them.