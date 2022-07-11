Dog ‘doing ok’ following rescue as police force entry into hot van left on Leigh Park road

POLICE smashed their way into a van in Leigh Park to rescue a dog from the scorching heat.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Monday, 11th July 2022, 6:24 pm
Updated Monday, 11th July 2022, 6:25 pm

Officers have confirmed that the dog is well following the rescue, which took place earlier today.

In a Facebook post, Havant police said: ‘We are aware of a number of posts regarding a dog being left in a van today on Middle Park Way, we would like to reassure you that we forced entry into the vehicle and have rescued the dog who is doing ok.

‘This will be investigated further by our officers.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

Read More

Read More
Police called to Hollywood Bowl as 13-year-old boy stabbed in leg at Gunwharf Qu...

In a response to a comment, the police also said that the dog has not been returned to its owner.

RSPCA advises pet owners to never leave dogs alone in a car on a warm day as it is dangerous for them.

The charity also says that members of the public should dial 999 if they see a dog in distress in a hot car.