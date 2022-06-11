The incident happened at the Shell garage on London Road, Hilsea, at 7.40pm on Thursday, May 12.

Police have said that a 15-year-old boy was left with injuries and had his bike stolen.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary explained: ‘Did you see an assault on Thurs 12 May 7:40pm at the Shell petrol station on London Road, Hilsea?

‘A 15 year old boy was left with a cut to the back of his head and his red Raleigh Firefly mountain bike was stolen.

‘See a group of teens in the area?’

Shell petrol station in London Road, Hilsea. Picture: Google Maps

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call police on 101 and quote the crime reference number: 44220187821.

