Boy, 16, arrested after robbery at Co-Op store in Southsea

Police were called to the Co-Op in Fawcett Road at 11.30am yesterday.

It was reported that a member of the public went behind the till, pushed a staff member and grabbed several packets of cigarettes from a display.

The individual left the store with the items after being confronted by the store manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Co-Op in Fawcett Road, Southsea. Picture: Google Maps

A 16-year-old boy from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and robbery and has been bailed until 4 February while police enquiries continue, with conditions not to visit the store.

Police added that a 19-year-old woman from Havant was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods. She was released with no further action to be taken against her.

Were you in the store when this incident took place?

If you have any information that could help us, please contact us on 101 or report online, quoting 44220009020.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron