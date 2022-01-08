In Nursling, a section 34 order will focus on area within the red line on the map, including the Nursling Industrial Estate, until 6am on Sunday, January 9.

The order in Calmore covers the Morrisons supermarket and area north-east of Salisbury Road and will last for the same period.

Inspector Chris Taylor, Test Valley district inspector, said: ‘There have been multiple incidents of large gatherings of cars meeting in Nursling and Calmore. Street racing, damage to road surfaces, noise and dangerous driving has been reported causing harassment, alarm and distress to members of the public.

‘We have attended and been met with increasing hostility from those present – so we have put these orders in place.

‘We will not tolerate any antisocial behaviour and will use every tool at our disposal to disrupt those involved.’

Two dispersal orders have been set up by police in Southampton

A section 34 order gives police the power to direct a person who has committed, or is likely to commit, anti-social behaviour to leave a specified area and not return for a specified period of up to 48 hours.

If you have any concerns or information on any criminal activity taking place, please contact the police on 101 or on 999 if it is an emergency.

