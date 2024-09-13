Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of causing several criminal damage incidents in Leigh Park.

Officers detained the teenager following increased patrols in the St Albans Park area yesterday evening (September 12). This follows the arrest of a 12-year-old child on suspicion of common assault and criminal damage earlier this week.

Havant Police thanked residents who approached patrolling officers of information about the anti-social behaviour. “It was great to get the views from OUR community and to update them that a 15 year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of various criminal damage incidents,” they said.

“He’s also been bailed with conditions not to enter the area. The Neighbourhood Policing Team will continue to patrol the area over the next few days as we seek to disrupt the anti-social behaviour (ASB).”

A dispersal order covering the St Albans Road area of Leigh Park will be in place from 4pm today until 4pm on Sunday (September 15). Groups congregating in the area will be asked to move on from the neighbourhood and can be forbidden from returning. Anyone not complying with the police powers can be arrested.