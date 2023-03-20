Boy arrested for attacking police officer following stop and search in Gosport High Street
A boy has been arrested after a police officer was attacked following a stop and search.
Officers stopped a group of youths in Gosport High Street yesterday afternoon. Police received a call regarding a group carrying a bladed weapon at 3.21pm.
A stop and search involving three boys, two 16 and one 15, was carried out. No weapons were found but but one officer was allegedly assaulted.
A police spokesman said: ‘During one of the stop searches, a 16-year-old boy is alleged to have pushed a police officer before running off. The boy was detained again on Ordnance Road and arrested on suspicion of common assault of an emergency worker.’
The spokesman added arresting officers seized two mobile phones, £155 cash, and found a bag of cannabis on the ground. ‘The boy was further arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs,’ he added.
The boy has been released on bail until March 21, with a further interview planned.