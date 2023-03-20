Officers stopped a group of youths in Gosport High Street yesterday afternoon. Police received a call regarding a group carrying a bladed weapon at 3.21pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A stop and search involving three boys, two 16 and one 15, was carried out. No weapons were found but but one officer was allegedly assaulted.

The officer was allegedly attacked in Gosport High Street. Picture: Ian Hargreaves.

A police spokesman said: ‘During one of the stop searches, a 16-year-old boy is alleged to have pushed a police officer before running off. The boy was detained again on Ordnance Road and arrested on suspicion of common assault of an emergency worker.’

SEE ALSO: Firefighters uncover how blaze tore through apartment building

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman added arresting officers seized two mobile phones, £155 cash, and found a bag of cannabis on the ground. ‘The boy was further arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs,’ he added.