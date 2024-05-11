Boy attacked and hit in the face in Bishops Waltham as police continue investigation
The 15-year-old teenager was attacked on Monday, April 29 in Bishops Waltham. The incident took place between 8.30pm and 9.15pm on Winchester Road, where the boy was pushed and struck in the face.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary initially issued a CCTV picture of a man they wished to speak to a week ago. He has since been found and spoken to by officers.
The force said: “You may recall, last weekend we shared an appeal to identify a man after we received a report of an alleged assault on a 15-year-old boy.
“We have now identified this person, and our enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44240181044. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report online via their website.