The 14-year-old boy was assaulted outside the Nyewood Lane stadium – home of Bognor Regis FC – at roughly 9.30pm. Tensions boiled over during the 1-1 draw on July 11, where hooligans where seen fighting each other in the stands.

A video of the scraps circulated widely on social media before it was deleted. Stewards had to hold the hooligans back as they swung punches and kicked each other.

NOW READ: Hooligans fight each other at Pompey friendly

Feckless yobs were seen brawling in the terraces during Pompey friendly against Bognor Regis on July 11 at Nyewood Lane. Pictured are screenshots from a video showing the fight, which circulated on social media before being deleted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police are appealing for information after the boy had to be taken to hospital with a broken wrist. The force said: “The victim was walking along Nyewood Lane around 9.30pm on Tuesday, July 11, when he was approached by a group of people and assaulted.

"He suffered a broken wrist requiring hospital treatment. Officers investigating the assault believe it may be related to an altercation at a football match held earlier that evening at Bognor Regis Football Club.

“The suspects are described as males, aged between 17 and 19. Anyone who witnessed the assault, or who may have captured any relevant mobile phone footage from the area around that time, is asked to get in touch.”

Bognor Regis FC condemned the violence after the match. A spokesman said at the time: “The club is aware of a video circulating on social media. We utterly condemn any violence and antisocial behaviour.