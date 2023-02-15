The female, in her 40s, was bitten by the animal near Tesco Express in Kingston Road, Buckland. The dog walker went past her on Sunday afternoon at 2.15pm as the pooch leapt at her.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘The dog, described as a dark greyish brown Staffy-type wearing a Julius-K9 harness, jumped up at the woman and bit her left arm. The woman managed to free herself but suffered minor injuries.

A woman in her 40s was attacked by a dog near Tesco Express in Kingston Road, Buckland. The animal bit her on the arm. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

‘The male dog walker left the scene with his dog.’ The force have released a CCTV image of the man connected to the incident.

He is described as being white, 5ft 9ins tall and aged in his late 20s. The man was wearing a dark tracksuit with the hood up.

Anyone with information is advised to call 101 or submit a report on the Hampshire and Isle of Wight police website, quoting the reference number 44230015425.

Police have released a CCTV image of the man they wish to speak to. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

