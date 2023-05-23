News you can trust since 1877
Boy charged with having offensive weapon and causing serious injuries to 18-year-old

A boy has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon and causing serious but not life-threatening injuries to an 18-year-old.
By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd May 2023, 17:06 BST- 1 min read

The 15-year-old is accused of seriously assaulting the victim in Perran Road, Southampton. It follows an incident reported to police at 6.32pm on Friday in which the 18-year-old man from Southampton sustained a serious but not life-threatening injury.

Officers made an arrest in connection with this incident on Monday, the force confirmed. The 15-year-old boy, from Southampton, has been charged with Section 18 – wounding with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court.

