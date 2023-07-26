News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING: Man from Lee-On-The-Solent charged with murdering woman in Crofton Cemetery

A man has been charged with the murder of a 71-year-old woman who was seriously assaulted and died in a cemetery.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Jul 2023, 17:54 BST- 1 min read

The police were called to Lychgate Green at 3:47pm on July 24 after a woman, who has now been identified as Ann Blackwood from Lee-On-The-Solent, had been assaulted in the cemetery.

She was treated initially by police officers and staff from South Central Ambulance Service, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Following a thorough investigation Martin Suter of Portsmouth Road in Lee-On-The-Solent has been charged with her murder.

Man charged with murder following death of woman who was seriously assaulted in Crofton Cemetery Picture: Habibur RahmanMan charged with murder following death of woman who was seriously assaulted in Crofton Cemetery Picture: Habibur Rahman
He has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on July 27.

There has been an increased police presence in the area whilst the investigation has been ongoing and a spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the local community for their assistance and patience whilst we have carried out our enquiries.”

To report a crime, contact the police on 101 or call 999 in emergencies.