She was treated initially by police officers and staff from South Central Ambulance Service, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Following a thorough investigation Martin Suter of Portsmouth Road in Lee-On-The-Solent has been charged with her murder.

There has been an increased police presence in the area whilst the investigation has been ongoing and a spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the local community for their assistance and patience whilst we have carried out our enquiries.”