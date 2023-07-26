BREAKING: Man from Lee-On-The-Solent charged with murdering woman in Crofton Cemetery
The police were called to Lychgate Green at 3:47pm on July 24 after a woman, who has now been identified as Ann Blackwood from Lee-On-The-Solent, had been assaulted in the cemetery.
She was treated initially by police officers and staff from South Central Ambulance Service, but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Following a thorough investigation Martin Suter of Portsmouth Road in Lee-On-The-Solent has been charged with her murder.
There has been an increased police presence in the area whilst the investigation has been ongoing and a spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the local community for their assistance and patience whilst we have carried out our enquiries.”
