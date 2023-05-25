Burglar has altercation with homeowner after being caught - and is dumped behind bars
Mitchell Cooper, 37, turned threatening to the victim having just broken into the man’s Twyford Avenue home in Southampton on April 11 between 10.30pm and 10.45pm.
Cooper was found outside the property after the homeowner found his conservatory door open and two of their chainsaws missing. Cooper was detained by the homeowner, before an altercation flared between the pair - resulting in Cooper becoming threatening towards the victim. He was arrested by officers who arrived on-scene shortly afterwards.
The two chainsaws were recovered by police after locating them in a vehicle parked down the road from the property, which was later discovered to be registered to Cooper’s address.
Cooper, of Hillyfields in Southampton appeared at Southampton Crown Court after being charged with burglary. He was sentenced to 29 months jail.
Police staff investigator Cherelle Powell of Southampton’s Operation Hawk burglary investigation team, said: ‘Burglary is such an invasive crime. It causes upset and stress to the victims which can be long-lasting.
‘It is right that the public should be protected from the offender. We hope that prison sentences deter other persons from committing such crimes.’
