Burglar kicks open door of Portsmouth home and causes homeowner to flee and dogs to escape

At around 5.40pm on Wednesday, November 3 the man burst into the home in Angerstein Road, North End.

The homeowner, a 52-year-old man, fled while the offender searched through some of the victims' belongings. He then walked out the address and left the scene empty handed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information after a man kicked open the door of a North End home

Meanwhile, the victim's dogs escaped the house and were running loose on the street.

A passing member of the public helped the victim round up his dogs.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

The offender is described as around 6ft, of large build and was dressed all in black with his face covered.

PC Kevin Parker said: ‘We would really like to speak to the man who who helped the victim round up his dogs.

‘This person is a key witness to the incident and may be able to help us with the investigation.

‘If this was you, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.

SEE ALSO: Man stabbed in barbers shop

‘We would also like to speak to anyone else who may have witnessed what happened or may have any other information which could help.’

If you have any information you can call 101 quoting 44210441682 or go online and submit information via hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron