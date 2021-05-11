Burglar smashes window and sneaks into sleeping elderly Swanwick couple's bedroom

An intruder shamed their way through a patio door window in the burglary on MAy 5 between 9-10pm in what was the couple’s third burglary in four years.

The incident in Swanwick saw the thief enter the couple’s bedroom as they slept and steal a small jewellery box containing two rings from their dresser drawer.

The first ring has five large diamonds set with small diamonds in two outer gold bands, and the second has three diamonds set with two sapphires on a gold band. Neither have hallmarks.

PSI Catherine Cole said: ‘This distressing incident is the third time the couple have been burgled in the last four years.

‘We want to know if anyone has seen these rings, or been offered them for sale. If you have, please get in touch with us.’

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44210172797.

