Christian Eigenberger, 53, of no fixed abode, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday where he was sentenced to two years and four months in prison after a spree that took in Portsmouth, Waterlooville and Havant

NOW READ: Appeal to find missing Havant man

The crimes included:

Christian Eigenberger, aged 53, of no fixed abode. Picture: Hampshire police

A burglary at a house on Cosham Park Avenue, Portsmouth, on September 20 in which keys were stolen, and taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent – relating to the theft of a Jaguar on Cosham Park Avenue, Portsmouth, on 20 September.

On that day there was also an attempted burglary at Premier Stores on Hambledon Road, Waterlooville, and an attempted burglary at the Spar on Catherington Lane, Horndean, as well as a burglary at The Hampshire Hog pub near Clanfield, in which money and alcohol was stolen.

September 20 also saw a burglary at The Red Lion pub in Chalton, in which food and drink was stolen and a burglary at Subway on London Road, Waterlooville, in which £130 cash was stolen, and a burglary at Debretts in Frogmore Lane, Waterlooville.

On September 30 Eigenberger burgled The Swallow in Dunsbury Way, Havant and stole food and drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As as serving his prison sentence, Eigenberger will have to pay an £187 surcharge to assist in funding victim services.

Police Constable Kirsty Watts, of Hampshire Constabulary’s Eastern Operation Hawk team, which specialises in investigating burglary, said: ‘Eigenberger stole a car from an address in Portsmouth and used it to target a number of businesses across the Havant and Waterlooville areas.

‘Thankfully, the vehicle was later recovered but this does not take away from the stress and trauma caused to victims of residential burglary such as this one.

‘We also know that business burglaries not only have an impact on the premises targeted and their owners, but the community also suffers when local businesses are disrupted.‘I hope this sentence sends a clear message that we will not tolerate crimes of this nature and we are committed to identifying those responsible and bring them to justice.’

Advertisement Hide Ad