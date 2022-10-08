Christian Eigenberger, 53, has been charged with committing and attempting several burglaries – eight of them reported on the same day.

Shops, houses, hotels and pubs were all targeted on September 20.

Eigenberger, of no fixed abode, is charged with attempted burglary at Premier Stores, in Hambledon Road, and a Spar convenience store in Catherington Lane, Waterlooville.

Christian Eigenberger has been charged with committing multiple burglaries and attempted burglaries, including robbing pubs, hotels, and even stealing a car. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

On the same day, keys were taken from a house in Cosham Park Avenue, Portsmouth, and a Jaguar was stolen.

Eigenberger has been charged with burglary at the address and taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Police received reports of money and alcohol being swiped from The Hampshire Hog hotel, Waterlooville, with food and drink also being pinched from The Red Lion pub in Chalton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eigenberger has been charged with both business burglaries.

He is also charged with stealing £130 from a Subway in London Road, Waterlooville, and a burglary at Debretts, in Frogmore Lane.

SEE ALSO: Firefighters deployed to assist paramedics administering care to woman in Portsmouth last night

Eigenberger’s last charge, his ninth, relates to a burglary where food and drink was taken from The Swallow pub in Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park, Havant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was arrested by officers and remanded in custody.

A court date has been scheduled.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A man has been charged as part of an investigation into a burglary series in the east of the county.