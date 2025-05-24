Police are appealing for witness after burglars smashed down the door of a hair salon in an attempt to steal cash.

Police said that at some time between 1am and 4.20am on Tuesday, May 20 an offender gained entry to Review Hair Salon, St Peter’s Road, Petersfield by smashing the front door.

Once inside they took the till draw but it did not contain any cash and it was left outside the premises.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who has any information about who may be responsible for this incident,” police said.

“If you have any information please call police on 101, quoting 44250219216. You can also submit information to us online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/”