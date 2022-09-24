News you can trust since 1877
Burglars smashed their way into a pharmacy and stole perfume before fleeing by car

OFFICERS investigating a burglary at a pharmacy are appealing for witnesses and information.

By Chris Broom
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 3:01 pm

At around 1.30am on Friday, September 23, Lloyds Pharmacy on Salisbury Road in Totton was broken into.

Entry was gained after glass was smashed to the window panes either side of the front door entrance.

A quantity of perfumes were taken.

Lloyds Pharmacy in Salisbury Road, Totton. Picture from Google Maps

A small hatchback car was seen leaving the area at around the time of the incident.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed something or has information.

A police spokesperson said: ‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you see anything suspicious? Did you see a small hatchback vehicle? Perhaps you have dash-cam that may have captured something?

‘Anyone with any information is asked to contact us on 101 or online at hampshire.police.uk quoting reference 44220387027.’

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website.