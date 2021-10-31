Sarah and Richard Lewry discovered the ‘devastating’ theft at 2am on Tuesday (October 28).

The camper van, a ‘one of a kind’ blue Ford Transit custom GT, was taken from the driveway outside the couple’s house on Gosport Road, opposite Fareham creek.

Sarah and Richard Lewry's camper van, which was stolen from Gosport Road, Fareham

Sarah, who works at Argos, said: ‘We realised it had gone at 2am in the morning on Tuesday.

‘It’s devastating, horrible. We’ve only been away in it once.

‘We’re dumbfounded. It’s heartbreaking.’

After asking neighbours for help, one person was able to provide CCTV footage.

This showed the van being stolen by three people, who were walking between vehicles and trying to get into them.

The video also showed that the van was stolen at 00.48am.

Richard, who works in recycling, had a set of golf clubs in the van which were taken when the vehicle was stolen.

Sarah, who also has a car, said: ‘We’ve just had it converted into a camper van, but my husband uses it for work.’

Police confirmed that the theft was reported to them at 2am on October 26 after the couple discovered that the van had been taken.

‘We reported it as soon as we realised it had gone’, Sarah said.

‘We’ve had no sightings of it, nothing. We’re in limbo - it’s like a waiting game.

‘Tuesday we were so numb, we just didn’t know what to do.’

Now, the couple are appealing for information about their vehicle in the hopes of finding out what happened to it.

Sarah added: ‘We put a post about it on Facebook and it’s been shared more than 20,000 times.’

Hampshire Constabulary said that officers have followed all lines of enquiry currently available to them in order to locate the van and those responsible.

The investigation into this incident has been filed pending further lines of enquiry becoming available.

Police would ask anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting 44210429216. Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following link: hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.

