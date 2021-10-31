Police name Portsmouth man, 43, charged with sexual assault following London Road incident

POLICE have named a Portsmouth man charged with sexual assault as officers investigate an incident on London Road earlier this week.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 11:36 am

Christopher Michael Spybey, 43, of no fixed abode, has been charged with sexual assault on a female and two counts of possession of a knife.

Read More

Read More
South Central Ambulance Service declares 'critical incident' as it says it is ov...

The charge comes after it was reported to police that between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on October 28 a man had approached a woman on London Road and sexually assaulted her. He also had a knife in his possession.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police in uniform.

Spybey has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court tomorrow (November 1).

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.