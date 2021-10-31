Police name Portsmouth man, 43, charged with sexual assault following London Road incident
POLICE have named a Portsmouth man charged with sexual assault as officers investigate an incident on London Road earlier this week.
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 11:36 am
Christopher Michael Spybey, 43, of no fixed abode, has been charged with sexual assault on a female and two counts of possession of a knife.
Read More
Read MoreSouth Central Ambulance Service declares 'critical incident' as it says it is ov...
The charge comes after it was reported to police that between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on October 28 a man had approached a woman on London Road and sexually assaulted her. He also had a knife in his possession.
Spybey has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court tomorrow (November 1).