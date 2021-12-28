In England there will be no extra Covid rules in place – meaning you are free to hit the town on December 31.

However, since we didn’t get to go out for New Year’s Eve last year, you might be wondering what the laws and rules are.

We have pulled together everything you need to know!

Pubs can open on NYE in England in 2021.

Including the rules in the other three nations in the United Kingdom in case you are leaving England.

When are pubs allowed to open on New Year’s Eve?

There is no limit on opening hours for pubs on December 31 in England.

Boris Johnson has also not introduced any further restrictions for pubs in England.

Check with your local pub for specific opening hours on New Year’s Eve.

What are the rules in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

Groups of no more than six people will be allowed to meet in pubs and restaurants in Wales.

Licensed premises will have to offer table service only, face masks will have to be worn and contact tracing details collected and two-metre social distancing rules are in place.

In Scotland: Events will have one-metre social distancing and will be limited to 100 people standing indoors, 200 people sitting indoors and 500 people outdoors.

One-metre physical distancing is in place in all indoor hospitality and leisure settings.

Table service is also required where alcohol is being served.

In Northern Ireland, nightclubs will be closed on New Year’s Eve.

Dancing will also be prohibited in hospitality venues, but this will not apply to weddings.

People must remain seated for table service, while table numbers will be limited to six.

When is the latest you can buy alcohol in supermarkets?

Most supermarkets in England are able to sell alcohol for the duration of the opening hours.

