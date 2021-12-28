Portsmouth pub Ship Anson to close until 2022 to 'keep staff and customers safe'
A PUB has announced that it will be closing its doors until the new year to keep staff and customers ‘safe’.
The Ship Anson, in The Hard, will be shut until January 3, 2022.
It comes after the pub was unable to open on Boxing Day due to a number of confirmed Covid cases and staff absences due to sickness.
A statement on Facebook yesterday said it was closing from December 28 in a bid to ‘keep you and our team safe’.
The post read: ‘We’ve made the decision to close our doors for the time being.
‘From Keith, Maz and The Team, we wish you a Happy New Year and thank you for the support you have given us in 2021.
‘We look forward to opening the Doors on the 3rd of January and pulling you a well-deserved pint of beer in 2022.’
Boris Johnson gave the green light for New Year’s Eve to go ahead in England yesterday.
After a crunch meeting reviewing the latest Omicron data, the PM decided not to introduce any further restrictions for the end of 2021.
It means that the Plan B restrictions which were introduced earlier in December are the only ones currently in place in England.
Among these measures is the return to work from home guidance, vaccine passports in a number of settings including football matches and mask mandates for shops and public transport.
No restrictions are in place for pubs and restaurants.