The Ship Anson, in The Hard, will be shut until January 3, 2022.

It comes after the pub was unable to open on Boxing Day due to a number of confirmed Covid cases and staff absences due to sickness.

A statement on Facebook yesterday said it was closing from December 28 in a bid to ‘keep you and our team safe’.

The Ship Anson in The Hard.

The post read: ‘We’ve made the decision to close our doors for the time being.

‘From Keith, Maz and The Team, we wish you a Happy New Year and thank you for the support you have given us in 2021.

‘We look forward to opening the Doors on the 3rd of January and pulling you a well-deserved pint of beer in 2022.’

Boris Johnson gave the green light for New Year’s Eve to go ahead in England yesterday.

After a crunch meeting reviewing the latest Omicron data, the PM decided not to introduce any further restrictions for the end of 2021.

It means that the Plan B restrictions which were introduced earlier in December are the only ones currently in place in England.

Among these measures is the return to work from home guidance, vaccine passports in a number of settings including football matches and mask mandates for shops and public transport.

No restrictions are in place for pubs and restaurants.

