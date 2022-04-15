The jackets cost between £400 and £1,500.

In Portsmouth an 18-year-old was surrounded by three thugs on bikes in Winston Churchill Avenue just before 3pm on Monday.

They stole the teen’s black Canada Goose parka jacket before pedalling off down Somers Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Canada Goose coats

And in Winchester on February 19, a man was attacked by two others in the city centre. He had his Canada Goose jacket, wallet and a silver necklace stolen.

A police spokesman said: ‘I wouldn’t discourage people from wearing these clothing items, as anyone should rightly be able to walk freely through their local area without risk or fear of coming to harm.

‘We encourage people to report suspicious behaviour to us, and to report all incidents of violent crime, so we can understand the picture of which areas are most affected, and at what time of the day or night, and target our resources accordingly.’

The spokesman also flagged up the Home Office’s online reporting tool which allows members of the public to report, anonymously, environmental factors in their local area that make them feel unsafe – which could be where groups gather and act in an intimidating way, areas with poor street lighting, abandoned buildings or drug-related activity.

He said: ‘Police and partners will then assess these reports and make decisions around what further action needs to be taken. We encourage the public to make use of the tool, which is www.police.uk/pu/notices/streetsafe/street-safe/

‘It must be noted, however, that this is not a crime reporting tool. Crime, anti-social behaviour and suspicious incidents should still be reported to police on 101, via our website, or by calling 999 in the event of an emergency or immediate threat to life.’