Two men were arrested after a 22-year-old was left with cuts to his face and hands following the robbery at about 3.30am on Saturday in Winchester.

The victim was approached by two men at the junction of The Broadway and Colebrook Street and assaulted before he was dragged down Colebrook Street where the attack continued.

Police appeal

The attackers stole a Canada Goose jacket – a coat that can cost over £1,000 – and his wallet and silver necklace.

Police arrested a 41-year-old man from Kings Worthy and a 21-year-old man from Winchester on suspicion of robbery.

Both men were questioned and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police want to speak to a taxi driver who tried to help the victim shortly after the incident.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44220069599 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

