Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paul Michael James, 33, of Harborough Road, Southampton, is due to appear in court next month after being charged with five individual offences. This follows an incident at the junction of Bath Road and Bursledon Road at 4.13pm on March 15.

The collision took place in Bursledon Road, Southampton. Picture: Google Street View.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the collision involved a blue Toyota Yaris and a woman in her 70s - who suffered "serious but not life-threatening injuries". "The driver of the Toyota did not stop at the scene and the vehicle was located shortly afterwards in Deacon Road," police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said the car was reported stolen from a property in Newcombe Road, Southampton, between 5.30pm on March 13 and 4.15pm on March 15. They added that it was linked to an assault and the theft of several vacuum cleaners at Currys/PC World at Hedge End retail park. The robbery took place on March 15.