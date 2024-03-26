Man charged with multiple offences after elderly woman seriously injured in Hampshire van collision
Paul Michael James, 33, of Harborough Road, Southampton, is due to appear in court next month after being charged with five individual offences. This follows an incident at the junction of Bath Road and Bursledon Road at 4.13pm on March 15.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the collision involved a blue Toyota Yaris and a woman in her 70s - who suffered "serious but not life-threatening injuries". "The driver of the Toyota did not stop at the scene and the vehicle was located shortly afterwards in Deacon Road," police added.
The force said the car was reported stolen from a property in Newcombe Road, Southampton, between 5.30pm on March 13 and 4.15pm on March 15. They added that it was linked to an assault and the theft of several vacuum cleaners at Currys/PC World at Hedge End retail park. The robbery took place on March 15.
Police said the vehicle was also linked to the theft of flooring and electric showers from B&Q in Charles Watts Way, Hedge End, on the same day. James has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, theft, assault, failing to stop, and perverting the course of justice. "Following CCTV enquiries, James was arrested and has now been remanded in custody," police said. "He will appear at Southampton Crown Court on April 26."