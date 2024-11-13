Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cannabis factory consisting of approximately 170 plants has been discovered and a man has been arrested.

As a result of the search, police found a cannabis factory with plants at various stages of growth. They seized the plants, dismantled the factory and SSE attended the site after concerns were raised around the bypassing of the electrics.

Inspector Jeanette Maidement said: “Drug-related activity in the Southampton area will not be tolerated.”

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of cultivating a Class B drug. He has since been released on police bail until February 11, 2025 while the police conduct further enquiries.

Inspector Maidement added: “Warrants, such as the one the team carried out earlier this week, are just one of the ways our officers can tackle the problem.

“But in order for us to carry out proactive warrants, we rely on information from the local community.

“It is vital that the public continues to let us know of any drug-related activity they suspect to be taking place in the area.

“This way, our teams can allocate our resources to effectively and robustly deal with it.”

If you witness any suspected illegal activity where you live, please report this to the police by calling 101, visiting the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously and in confidence, on 0800 555 111.