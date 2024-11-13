'Serial offender' jailed after violent attack and multiple domestic abuse offences
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dean Cunningham, 36, has been jailed for four years and handed a 10-year restraining order after more than a year of domestic abuse offences against his victim.
The police were called to Williams Road, Bosham shortly before 4pm on January, 8 of this year to reports of a disturbance at an address. Cunningham had violently attacked his victim, who was known to him, during an altercation.
It was then disclosed to the police that since April 2023, she was victim to a number of attacks from Cunningham including times where she has struggled to breathe.
It was heard that Cunningham subjected the woman to over a year of physical and verbal violence, as well as controlling her everyday decisions, including the clothes she wore, medication she took and food she ate.
The victim was assaulted on multiple occassions before the police intervened on January 8 and, while on court bail, Cunningham sent threatening voice notes and messages to withdraw her statement.
He was charged with intentional suffocation, actual bodily harm, perverting the course of justice and later charged with controlling and coercive behaviour.
Detective Chief Inspector Steve Cobbett said: “This conviction shows the importance of reporting domestic abuse. We take a firm stance on domestic abuse and violence against women and girls,
"You will be believed, we will listen and we will do everything we can to bring offenders to justice.
“Cunningham was a serial offender who made his victim suffer over a long period of time. The sentence and restraining order can hopefully bring her some peace and time to heal.”
When appearing before Portsmouth Crown Court on November 1, Cunningham, of Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.
If you have been a victim of domestic abuse and would like to report a crime, contact police online or call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.
More information about reporting domestic abuse, and advice about support available is online here: Advice about domestic abuse | Sussex Police