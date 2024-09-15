Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pungent smells brought police officers to a cannabis farm containing dozens of plants.

Police discovered the plantation at an address in the Alverstoke area of Gosport yesterday (September 14). Gosport Police reported on Facebook that while doing overnight patrols, they had more and more reports of a strong smell of cannabis.

After conducting searches, officers narrowed it down to one address in Ashburton Road at 11am. “After knocking for a while with no answer a head popped out to see what was going on and dived back in,” the force said. “We know you’re in there now!

A cannabis farm with over 150 plants was discovered in the Alverstoke area of Gosport. One person was arrested as a result. | Gosport Police

“Some very persistent (loud) knocking by Sgt McCarthy and PC KEELY followed and the resident realised the Police were not going away and decided to open the door. Not to our surprise (due to the smell) we had uncovered a rather large cannabis grow taking up a number of rooms with 150+ plants. One male arrested for cultivation of cannabis.”

The force addressed many comments suggesting it was “only cannabis” and posed no threat. “This was within a very short distance of an infant school and the smell had already caused concerns there,” they said. “The electrics which had bypassed the meter presented a massive fire risk (to his house and innocent neighbours) and it funds organised crime.

“A great result that started with calls from our community and good old fashioned determined police work. Time for a shower as we stink!”

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed that a 63-year-old man on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a controlled drug of Class B and abstracting / using electricity without authority. He added: “He has been bailed, pending further enquiries.”