Police release fresh updates as Portsmouth man and woman arrested following "emergency" Southsea drugs raid
As previously reported in The News, officers carried out a search warrant last night. Police said “a large quantity of suspected class A drugs have been seized from the property, as well as a substantial amount of cash”.
“The Neighbourhood Enforcement Team and the Portsmouth Priority Crime Team have executed an emergency drugs warrant at an address in Southsea,” they added. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the raid was carried out in Albert Road at roughly 6.20pm.
“Suspected Class A and Class B drugs, drug paraphernalia and more than £800 in cash was found inside the property,” he added. “All items have been seized.
“A 40-year-old woman from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug. A 33-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and acquiring / using / possessing criminal property.”
The spokesman said the pair remain in custody while police enquiries continue.