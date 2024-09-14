Further details have been released after two people were arrested during an “emergency” drugs raid last night.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As previously reported in The News, officers carried out a search warrant last night. Police said “a large quantity of suspected class A drugs have been seized from the property, as well as a substantial amount of cash”.

“The Neighbourhood Enforcement Team and the Portsmouth Priority Crime Team have executed an emergency drugs warrant at an address in Southsea,” they added. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the raid was carried out in Albert Road at roughly 6.20pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The drugs raid was carried out in Albert Road, Southsea. Two men from Portsmouth have been arrested on suspicion of supplying narcotics. | Ian Hargreaves

“Suspected Class A and Class B drugs, drug paraphernalia and more than £800 in cash was found inside the property,” he added. “All items have been seized.

“A 40-year-old woman from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug. A 33-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and acquiring / using / possessing criminal property.”

The spokesman said the pair remain in custody while police enquiries continue.