Police release fresh updates as Portsmouth man and woman arrested following "emergency" Southsea drugs raid

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 14th Sep 2024, 13:04 BST
Further details have been released after two people were arrested during an “emergency” drugs raid last night.

As previously reported in The News, officers carried out a search warrant last night. Police said “a large quantity of suspected class A drugs have been seized from the property, as well as a substantial amount of cash”.

“The Neighbourhood Enforcement Team and the Portsmouth Priority Crime Team have executed an emergency drugs warrant at an address in Southsea,” they added. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the raid was carried out in Albert Road at roughly 6.20pm.

The drugs raid was carried out in Albert Road, Southsea. Two men from Portsmouth have been arrested on suspicion of supplying narcotics.placeholder image
The drugs raid was carried out in Albert Road, Southsea. Two men from Portsmouth have been arrested on suspicion of supplying narcotics. | Ian Hargreaves

“Suspected Class A and Class B drugs, drug paraphernalia and more than £800 in cash was found inside the property,” he added. “All items have been seized.

“A 40-year-old woman from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug. A 33-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and acquiring / using / possessing criminal property.”

The spokesman said the pair remain in custody while police enquiries continue.

