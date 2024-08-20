Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“Mindless” criminal damage has been caused to cars on several streets by a “selfish” individual.

Police said they have received numerous reports of vehicles being keyed in the Petersfield area. The force estimates that tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage has been caused.

The criminal damage was caused in the Luker Drive area of Petersfield. | Google Street View

“Local residents from our community woke up on August 14 and found that there vehicles have been keyed by a selfish act of mindless damage by an unknown individual in the areas of Goodyer Close, St Peters Road, Dolphin Court on the High Street, Love Lane and Luker Drive,” East Hampshire police reported on Facebook.

“As a result of mindless act of damage, the overall costs to local residents will be in the tens of thousands of pounds.” Police said the acts of vandalism took place in an eight to ten hour window, with residents already assisting Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary with its investigation.

Residents are advised to check any video doorbell footage for between 12.30am and 2am. Officers are searching for a white man, with a shaved head, seen wearing shorts and a t-shirt and walking down Luker Drive at roughly 1.38am on August 14. Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44240348546.