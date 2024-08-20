Boy rescued by coastguard rescue teams after falling into the water near Gosport Ferry Terminal
Emergency services were alerted at roughly 10.10pm last night. A spokesperson from HM Coastguard said the Hill Head and Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Teams were deployed.
They were joined by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary police officers, paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service and lifeboat crews from the Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS).
A police spokeswoman said the boy entered the water at 10.15pm, and was later brought to safety by coastguard personnel. Earlier that day, rescue teams, helicopters and other emergency personnel were deployed to Clarence Esplanade in Southsea.
Police were called just after 3.20pm to reports of concern for welfare of a woman, aged in her 40s. The spokeswoman said the female was brought to safety.
