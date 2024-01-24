Two men arrested after man, 35, killed by vehicle at car wash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have today (Wednesday 24 January) arrested two people in connection with a fatal road traffic incident at a car wash on Bishopstoke Road, Bishopstoke, Eastleigh, at 12.14pm on Sunday (21 January).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 42-year-old man and 53-year-old man, both from Southampton, have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. During Sunday’s incident, a 35-year-old man was struck by a vehicle at Car Wash Bay. He suffered serious injuries. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, the man sadly died in hospital last night (Tuesday 23 January).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 23-year-old man from Southampton, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving, has been released on bail, pending further enquiries. If you were in the area at the time and witnessed anything of the incident, please contact 101 and quote incident number 44240029591.