Two men arrested after man, 35, killed by vehicle at car wash
Two men have been arrested after a man was killed by a vehicle at a car wash.
Police have today (Wednesday 24 January) arrested two people in connection with a fatal road traffic incident at a car wash on Bishopstoke Road, Bishopstoke, Eastleigh, at 12.14pm on Sunday (21 January).
A 42-year-old man and 53-year-old man, both from Southampton, have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. During Sunday’s incident, a 35-year-old man was struck by a vehicle at Car Wash Bay. He suffered serious injuries. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, the man sadly died in hospital last night (Tuesday 23 January).
A 23-year-old man from Southampton, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving, has been released on bail, pending further enquiries. If you were in the area at the time and witnessed anything of the incident, please contact 101 and quote incident number 44240029591.
You can also report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. We’d also like to hear from anyone who may have any footage of the incident, including dash cam, mobile phone, or CCTV.