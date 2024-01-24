Mindless vandals smash bus window in Portchester with police informed of incident
Brainless vandals smashed a bus window in Portchester while it was carrying passengers.
The incident took place on Sunday in White Hart Lane, spooking the driver and residents on board. A First Bus spokeswoman said the police have been informed about the malicious act and an investigation is underway.
She said: "A bus window was smashed on January 21 in Portchester. The driver didn’t see it happen and we’re awaiting CCTV footage so we can investigate. We didn’t have any reports of injuries to the driver or passengers.
"We work closely with Hampshire & Isle of Wight Police Constabulary and will report any cases of vandalism to help catch those responsible.” Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been approached for further details.