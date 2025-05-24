Man injured after an electric scooter hits a stationary car

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 24th May 2025, 17:59 BST
Updated 24th May 2025, 18:09 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses after an electric scooter hit a stationary car.

The rider, a 59-year-old man, sustained serious injuries after hitting a stationary car on the West Sands caravan park in Mill Lane, Selsey near Chichester at 9.36pm yesterday (Friday, May 23).

Sussex Police said he was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. and that no one else was injured.

A spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident or has any information about it.

“If you can help our investigation, email [email protected] quoting Operation Durness.”

