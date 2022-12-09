The windows of a black Mercedes E-class were broken with rocks in the early hours of Wednesday. Police said the incident happened at roughly 3.30am in Old College Walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A silver Audi A4 was broken into on the same road with loose change being stolen. Shortly after those incidents, three young men were reportedly trying door handles in Chatsworth Avenue.

Car windows were reportedly smashed with stones on Wednesday in the early hours in Old College Walk, Cosham. Picture: Google Street View.

Money and a rucksack were stolen from a white Citroen C4. Police are appealing to the public for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Following initial inquiries we are now calling for anyone who may have seen the group of young males in the area that evening.

‘We would particularly like to speak to anyone who has dashcam, doorbell or CCTV images that could be useful to our investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 44220494485.’

Advertisement Hide Ad