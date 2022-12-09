News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Cars smashed with stones and items swiped from vehicles following spate of Cosham break-ins

STONES have been used to smash several cars following a spate of thefts in Cosham.

By Freddie Webb
14 minutes ago - 1 min read

The windows of a black Mercedes E-class were broken with rocks in the early hours of Wednesday. Police said the incident happened at roughly 3.30am in Old College Walk.

SEE ALSO: Southsea man chased by police and arrested for stealing E-bike worth £2,900 near Waitrose

Hide Ad

A silver Audi A4 was broken into on the same road with loose change being stolen. Shortly after those incidents, three young men were reportedly trying door handles in Chatsworth Avenue.

Car windows were reportedly smashed with stones on Wednesday in the early hours in Old College Walk, Cosham. Picture: Google Street View.
Most Popular

Money and a rucksack were stolen from a white Citroen C4. Police are appealing to the public for more information.

SEE ALSO: Cosham pedestrian killed in collision with lorry - sparking police appeal for witnesses

Hide Ad

A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Following initial inquiries we are now calling for anyone who may have seen the group of young males in the area that evening.

‘We would particularly like to speak to anyone who has dashcam, doorbell or CCTV images that could be useful to our investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 44220494485.’

Hide Ad
One break-in took place in Chatsworth Avenue, Cosham. Picture: Google Street View.