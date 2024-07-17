Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Valuable jewellery and a designer watch worth hundreds of pounds have been stolen from a house.

Two burglars swiped the valuables while a woman was in her home on Sunday evening (July 14), while also targeting another address. Both incidents took place in Hylton Road, Petersfield, between 4pm and 6pm.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the men got into the properties through unlocked doors. The force added: “A purse containing £15 cash and bank cards, a silver ladies Cartier watch worth around £2,500, and an diamond and aquamarine ring were stolen from one address.

The burglaries took place in Hylton Road, Petersfield. | Google Street View

“A wallet containing £40 cash and bank cards was stolen from the other address. The female occupant of the address where the watch and ring were stolen from was home at the time but thankfully nobody was injured in either incident.”

Police are urging anyone who saw two men in the area at the time to get in touch with them. The first is described as being aged between 60 and 70, roughly 5ft 10ins tall, white, of a thin build and grey hair. The man was wearing a navy blue anorak and dark trousers.

The second is aged between 20 and 25, roughly 5ft 7ins tall, of a large build, has light hair and was wearing light grey trousers, trainers and a gym workout top. Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44240298502.