Catapult 'fired several times' at an ATV while the driver was inside in Hampshire

The incident happened between 9am and 9.30am on Sunday, October 24 on private land in Alresford.

Police have said that a man ‘fired a catapult several times’ at a Polaris all-terrain vehicle while the driver was inside.

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

As a result the ATV suffered damage to its side panels and a broken windscreen.

Hampshire Constabulary have shared an image of a man they wish to speak to as part of the investigation.

In a statement, the force said: ‘Officers investigating the incident believe this man may have valuable information that could assist our enquiries and ask him to contact us.

‘Do you know this man? Did you witness the incident?’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online, quoting reference number 44210427121.

