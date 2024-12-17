CCTV footage has been released after more than £2,000 worth of batteries were pinched from a B&Q store.

The police are appealing for information following a shoplifting incident which took place at the B&Q in Shakespeare Road, Eastleigh. The theft, which took place on Tuesday, November 12 between 7pm and 7:10pm, resulted in £2,152 worth of batteries being stolen.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

The police would like to speak to a man in connection with the incident. He has been described as awhite man in his mid to late 30s and he is approximately 5ft 8ins tall. He is of slim build with blonde and brown highlighted hair, facial hair and he was seen wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

“Also, if you witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.”