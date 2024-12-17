CCTV footage released after more than £2,000 worth of batteries pinched from B&Q store
The police are appealing for information following a shoplifting incident which took place at the B&Q in Shakespeare Road, Eastleigh. The theft, which took place on Tuesday, November 12 between 7pm and 7:10pm, resulted in £2,152 worth of batteries being stolen.
The police would like to speak to a man in connection with the incident. He has been described as awhite man in his mid to late 30s and he is approximately 5ft 8ins tall. He is of slim build with blonde and brown highlighted hair, facial hair and he was seen wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We believe the man in this image can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us.
“Also, if you witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.”