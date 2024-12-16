Mass brawl in Portsmouth leaves man stabbed and another with head injuries

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 16th Dec 2024, 14:42 BST
A man was stabbed and another was left with head injuries after a massive brawl overnight in Portsmouth.

Buckingham Greenplaceholder image
Buckingham Green | Google

Police were called just before 2am on Sunday (15 December) to a fight involving a “large group of people” on Buckingham Green in Buckland, the force told The News. A witness said a man was heard “screaming in pain on the ground”.

Emergency services attended and located a 23-year-old man with stab wounds to his leg. He was taken to hospital for treatment for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

A 21-year-old man also reported having been assaulted and was taken to hospital with possible head injuries. He has since been discharged.

An investigation has been launched and enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances. Anyone with information on this incident can contact police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44240544474 or via: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

